American media personality Kourtney Kardashian needs no man. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently confessed to her best friend Larsa Pippen during a girls' vacation to Turks and Caicos, as seen in a teaser video for the next episode of the show.

"I just feel like I'm in a different place where I feel just don't feel like I need that," the 40-year-old reality TV star said to her gal pal. "I'm content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like I'm on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself."

Making it quite clear that she was content with flying solo, the Poosh founder told Pipper, "I don't feel like I need anybody."The scene from next week's episode of KUWTK was filmed at an extremely crucial point in Kourtney's personal life, for it was right before this vacation that the star had split from ex-flame Younes Bendjima.

At the same time, Kourtney was also dealing with life after cutting off all ties with her then-fling, Luka Sabbat. Even her friend Pippen was going through a difficult phase in life, having filed for divorce from her husband Scottie Pippen who is a former NBA player.

Kourtney, choosing to focus more on her friend's dating life, said, "You're in a different place than that. And if that's what you're into, I don't want to be judgmental of you." To which Pippen laughingly replied back, "Like you were a month ago."

In the teaser, Kourtney continued to speak about her singlehood, saying she'd rather "dance" and "be silly" at home instead of going out and socialise. "I just feel like I don't need anyone else to hang out with," she said.

The oldest Kardashian sister made it quite clear that she was done texting random guys. "Texting random guys that are meaningless. My energy isn't going toward partying or guys," she quipped.

During their little confession, the reality star also shared how much it meant to her to be able to have this heart-to-heart with Pippen, given the kind of place they were in their lives. "Even if we're at different places in our lives, she'll still be one of my best friends," she told the shooting cameras.

To which, Pippen playfully replied, "Trust me you'll go through 10 more phases in the next three months."