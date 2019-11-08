Kourtney Kardashian revealed some sad news in a recent interview. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, who is also the eldest among the Kardashians, is planning to take some time off from her reality show. The show that revolves around the lives of the Kardashians is currently in its seventeenth season.

Kourtney is a mother of three children whom she shares with her ex-husband Scott Disick. The mother of three has taken this decision mainly to focus more on her kids. She wants to spend more time with her three children, Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign, and hence will not be seen much on the reality show.

Kourtney Kardashian has been a part of the television series for almost twelve years now. This was the show that got her famous and the eldest Kardashian has come a long way since. While speaking on Entertainment Tonight, the Poosh blogger said: "I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there."

The reality star has made it clear that she is just taking a break and will not be leaving the show. She says she will be back soon but for now, she plans to give time to her kids who are growing up. The 40-year-old explained, "But I'm not saying goodbye... I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18."

She continued: "It isn't airing yet, but it's being filmed. Currently, in this room." Two of Kourtney's sisters were also present while this discussion was happening and have contributed by sharing their views. Khloe Kardashian, who also stars in the reality show, went on to express her thoughts on this subject.

The 35-year-old reality star admitted that she will miss having her eldest sister around. However, the television personality seemed sure that her sister will not be gone for long. Khloe said: "We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney ... We feel like it's a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she'll be back. They all come back," she added.