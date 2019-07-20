Kourtney Kardashian sure knows how to make turning 40 look good. Reportedly, the reality star celebrated her 40th birthday in April.

Forty or not, Kourtney Kardashian sure looks gorgeous. She posted a sultry snap on her Instagram where she could be seen leaning against a while modeling a black Bottega Veneta top she left completely open except for its top button. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star went braless for the sensuous look.

She teased her assets to 80.5 million of her followers. Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with her ex Scott Disick who is currently dating Sofia Richie, who also has been busy on social media, posting sizzling snaps of her own. She has been vacationing with the youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner. The vacation is in part to promote Kylie's cosmetics business. Sofia Richie has also been bonding with Kourtney Kardashian. It is good to see that there isn't much or any awkwardness between the two.

Especially with Sofia getting close to Kylie. Kylie Jenner is arguably the wealthiest of the Kardashian clan. A bulk of her money came from the success of her cosmetics business and her lip kits. All of the Kardashian siblings have used their reality TV fame and found business successes of their own. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie are all highly successful in their own right.

And if Sofia Richie were to associate herself more with the Kardashians, like she seems o be doing, there could be a lot of success in her future as well. Her father's name notwithstanding. You can check out the pics here: