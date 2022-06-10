Korea's No.1 Noodle Shin Ramyun's new Launch Shin Stir Fry Noodle is winning heart of Indians

Korean No-1 Noodle brand Shin Ramyun has launched Shin stir fry which is winning the hearts of Indians within few days of its launch in the country which is famous for various cuisines of food.

The launch event of this noodle has been kept in the select city mall in Delhi. In this mega launch event all the people of almost all age groups are enjoying various activities and taste of newly launched noodles.

Nongshim has set up tremendous events and games along with setting up testing booths which include games like spin the wheel, Squid game, Ddakji, Candy Game, and many other interesting challenges.

Along with this Nongshim has kept tremendous food games too which are not only entertaining people but are also giving them lifelong experience with the taste of Korea's no 1 noodle.

The food game includes a chopstick challenge and they have also kept the fastest eating challenge too. Also, the winners are getting hampers from Nongshim.

A large themed and branded stall has been set up in the center of the mall for the launch of this noodle. There are also fun and engaging games and activities on hand for the people to enjoy. Sampling and testing booths have also been set up for the newly launched product. This program has been organized from 6th June to 12th June at Select City Saket, Delhi from 12:00 noon. Many people participated in the launch event in this program. On the very first day, more than one and a half thousand people met in this launch event and tasted Korea's number one noodle. Till now this event has received amazing response from the audience and is constantly attracting more people in these activities.

People really liked it. Not only this but also participated fiercely in many games played in this launch event and also won prizes. Nongshim also left no stone unturned to reward people for eating noodles.

Nongshim also gave away many prizes to winners of a variety of games, ranging from packets of noodles to pens, cups, and T-shirts.

And similarly, this journey from entertainment to taste is still going on in Select City Saket, Delhi. If you also want to take advantage of this opportunity, want to try Korea's number one noodle, then you must also visit this place.