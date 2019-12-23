Chan Sung Jung, better known in the MMA world as "The Korean Zombie" continued his winning streak, by comfortably defeating American mixed martial artist Frankie Edgar, at a recent UFC event in Busan, South Korea. Edgar who happens to be a former UFC Lightweight Champion was knocked out in very the first round of the match by "The Korean Zombie", who came into this fight on a massive victory against Brazilian, Renato Moicano.

The win against Moicana also won Chan Sung Jung, the 'Performance of the Night' bonus. UFC Busan saw "The Korean Zombie" fighting in this native country of South Korea, after a gap of five years. He was initially set to face off against American MMA fighter Brian Ortega, who pulled out of the bout after sustaining an injury.

Edgar Takes To Social Media To Share His Post-Fight Opinion

Despite having lost badly to the "The Korean Zombie", Edgar proved to his fans that he was a true sportsman, by posting this on one of his social media accounts, "Well not what I had planned coming out here to South Korea, but win like a man and lose like one too. Hats off to the @KoreanZombie on a great performance. I think it may be time to cut this damn hair. Thank you to my family, team, and fans for the love and support."

Being his second consecutive loss in the UFC, Edgar is now medically suspended and is set to miss out on his bout against fellow American, Cory Sandhagen, a fight that was rumored to take place even before Edgar was called upon to replace Brian "T-City" Ortega.

"The Korean Zombie" Expected To Undergo Surgery On His Eye

According to South Korean sports journalist, John Hyon Ko's recent tweet, Chan Sung Jung suffers from an eye condition that makes him see double, because of which he is expected to undergo corrective eye surgery. There also hasn't been any news about who "The Korean Zombie" might be facing next and when. Fans can expect some insight into the South Korean fighter's next fight perhaps after he recovers from his eye surgery.