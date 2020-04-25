While people started sharing unconfirmed reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death news on social media platform after Vice Director of Hong King Satellite TV claimed that the North Korean supreme leader is dead, Korean Peninsula expert and chairman of the board of The World and Northeast Asia Peace Forum expressed that he believes the news may not be fake.

The expert Jang Sung Min revealed that he believes North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has passed away.

As reported by Kuki News, Korean Peninsula expert Jang Sung Min, who is the chairman of the board of WNPF quoted a source revealing that Kim Jong Un is currently in very serious condition. While explaining the situation, he said:

Kim Jong Un's health condition is very serious, and just this morning, the North Korean administration came to the conclusion that it will be impossible for him to recover.

It was also reported that when the source was asked to confirm whether the North Korean leader has died or not, he reportedly avoided giving a direct answer and said, "That's all you need to know."

Chairman Jang interpreted the response and revealed that they are acknowledging the talks about Kim Jong Un's passing. However, he added that "We have to separate all the risks that the news of his passing will bring and prepare countermeasures to reach scenario" while adding that "Until Kim Jong Un reappears as North Korea's executive of state affairs, we have to assume he has passed away and take necessary diplomatic measures."

Social media overflooded by Kim Jong Un's death news

A few days ago, CNN reported that the supreme leader of North Korea was in a critical condition following cardiovascular surgery and the administration has been watching his situation closely. Later, when Kim Jong Un did not appear at his late grandfather Kim Il Sung's birthday, it gained overwhelming attention all around the world.

Meanwhile, South Korea media "accidentally" leaked a pre-release saying Kim Jong-un is dead, despite any confirmation from North Korea officials.

It was also reported by Reuters on Friday that China has sent a team of doctors to North Korea to help determine Kim Jong Un's health status. Later Newsweek reported that a senior Pentagon official not authorized to speak on the record revealed that