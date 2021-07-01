Korean Actors Lee Byung Hun, Im Siwan, and Song Kang Ho to Attend Cannes Film Festival 2021

Korean actors Lee Byung Hun, Im Siwan, and Song Kang Ho will attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. All three actors are the cast members of the upcoming action film Emergency Declaration by director Han Jae Rim. The film is selected for the Out of Competition section of the 74th annual international film festival, and the first screening of the movie will be held during the event.

Showbox, one of the largest film distribution companies in the country, shared details about the film's screening and the actors' participation at the film festival with the Korean media outlets on June 30. According to the firm, all three actors will head to Cannes in the upcoming weeks, and their flight schedules are yet to be confirmed.

"Considering the Covid-19 situation, their flight schedules will be kept under wraps to avoid crowding by the people," Showbox stated.

Lee Byung Hun to Present Award and Song Kang Ho to be Jury Member

Ashfall actor Byung Hun will attend the 74th annual international film festival as an award presenter. According to his agency BH Entertainment, he is the first Korean actor to present an award at the international film festival. The announcement about the category in which the actor will present the award will be decided later, the agency added.

Meanwhile, Parasite star Kang Ho will be a jury member for feature films this year along with Tahar Rahim, Kleber Mendonca Filho, Jessica Hausner, Melanie Laurent, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mylene Farmer, Mati Diop, and jury president Spike Lee.

Apart from Emergency Declaration, the Korean movie In Front of Your Face by director Hong Sang-Soo is also selected for screening at the 74th international film festival. This film is selected for the Cannes premieres section of this year. Both the films are chosen for non-competition categories of the annual film festival.

Cannes Film Festival 2021 will kick-start on July 6, and it will conclude on July 17 at the Palais des Festivals Convention Center in Cannes, France. Moviegoers across the globe can watch the event live online on the official webpage for the festival and YouTube.