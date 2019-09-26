The famous actor Song Young Hak passed away on Tuesday, September 24 at the age of 46. But the cause of death is still not revealed yet.

This saddening news was revealed by TV Report on Thursday that also mentioned that during the funeral of the Song Young Hak, his mother and two sisters were present that took place on Thursday morning.

The Korean actor Song Young Hak featured in many drama series such as "Prison Playbook", "The Fiery Priest", "My Fellow Citizens", Life on Mars," "Lovely Horribly," and "My Fellow Citizens."

His fans shared condolences to the actor and his family.