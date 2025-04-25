Korea Travel Fair 2025: Squid Game Star Yim Si-wan to Visit Singapore in May; Here's How You Can Meet Him! [Read Details]

It's time for good news for all the Squid Game fans. Though the third season won't premiere until June, the Singapore fans will have the opportunity to meet one Squid Game star Yim Si-wan in May.

Yes, you heard it right! As part of the Korea Travel Fair 2025: Your Gateway To K-Culture, the South Korean actor-singer, who plays Lee Myung-gi/Player 333 on the show, will be visiting Plaza Singapura on Saturday, May 17.

The fair, which is being organized by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in honor of the 50th anniversary of South Korea-Singapore diplomatic ties, will be held from May 16 to 18. It will include kiosks selling items such as games, crafts, and vacation packages to South Korea.

The fan meet will also organise workshops for K-pop dances and traditional lantern-making.

Yim will take the stage on May 17 to present his personal travelogues and suggestions, which will include cuisine recommendations and insights about his homeland of Busan.

Punch, a South Korean musician who gained popularity with the song "Stay With Me," the theme song from the 2016 drama Guardian: The Lonely And Great God (also known as Goblin), which starred Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook, will also be present at the event. Punch will sing K-dramatic songs at the Korea Travel Fair 2025 opening ceremony.

Singapore fans can have a blast at the fair as the admission to Korea Travel Fair 2025: Your Gateway To K-Culture is free. People who are interested to know more details, including its full schedule, on its official website.