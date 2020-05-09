Kolkata, 8th May 2020: Kolkata-based entrepreneur Koushik Sengupta has contributed INR 50,000 to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund. He has also contributed INR 10,000 to UNICEF for the welfare of girl child. These initiatives come after he recently signed the petition at vanishinggirls.in demanding the immediate reinstatement of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to save unborn girls in India and shared its photograph on Instagram.

"The COVID-19 is an unprecedented time for us. It has adversely impacted the lives as well as livelihood of thousands of people. Hence it is imperative for every citizen to come forward and supplement government efforts in this crisis," said Koushik Sengupta.

"Another issue which is close to my heart is that of girl child. In a country where patriarchy is deeply entrenched in society, there is a need to make people aware that girls too have a right to live a life of dignity and equality. India can progress only it gives equal rights to both men and women," he added.

A postgraduate in Master of Business Administration, he runs a business of spare and motor parts of engines and gears of ships and fishing trawlers.

Besides, being a philanthropist at heart, he is adept at photography which has helped him gain popularity on Instagram. It was in 2017 when he visited Dubai and uploaded its pictures on Instagram which won huge praise by netizens. Since then, there has been no looking back at photography for him. He has uploaded captivating photographs from his Instagram handle @nosleepteam24 and has over 70,000 followers.

The entrepreneur now uses Sony Alpha A7R3 camera for taking superior quality photographs. His photographs depict the mesmerizing architecture of Dubai and Kolkata and vibrant streets of New York. His content is a testimony to his burning passion and vivid imagination.

The entrepreneur is very active on social media and feels it is a great medium to showcase your talent and connect with the world.