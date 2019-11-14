Rapper Kodak Black, who pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, according to reports on Wednesday. Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, has a net worth of $600,000 as of June 2019.

Kodak Black could have received a maximum sentence of 10 years, but the state requested 46 to 57 months, while his lawyers asked for a lesser sentence.

"Compared to what he was looking at, compared to what he received, I think that he's relieved in terms of the judge not going along with what the government wanted. The judge weighed very heavily his charitable donations, the good things he's done for certain communities in South Florida and around the country," Kodak Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen said while speaking to Rolling Stone.

According to Cohen, the judge took into consideration his explanations for Kodak Black's prior criminal history, such as a robbery and kidnapping case.

Before his sentence was handed down, Kodak accepted responsibility for his crimes. "I'm sorry for the actions that led me for where I'm standing," said the artist, who grew up in Pompano Beach's Golden Acres housing development. "I do take full responsibility for my mishap."

Kodak Black, whose 2018 album "Dying to Live" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, has been in custody at the federal detention center in Miami since his arrest ahead of his scheduled appearance at Miami's Rolling loud festival in May. He was accused of using false information on federal forms to purchase three firearms from a gun shop in Miami.

The 22-year-old originally pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $550,00 bond and house arrest. He previously served seven months in a Florida prison on charges of marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.