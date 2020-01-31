Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna lost their loves as the helicopter they were travelling in, crashed at a hill in Los Angeles and their sudden demise sent shockwaves across the world. Kobe mostly used helicopters as a mode of transportation and had explained in an interview that he uses choppers as it allowed him to have more time to spend with his family and less time in traffic.

However, People magazine quoted a source by saying that Vanessa had made a deal with Kobe that the two would never fly in a helicopter together and the NBA star had agreed to it. "He and Vanessa had a deal that they would never fly on a helicopter together.'' Kobe never flew in a chopper with Vanessa since then and only travelled in it with his children.

Kobe was previously travelling through car and not helicopter

Just like most people in Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant was travelling around the city in a car and only a few years ago opted to fly around in a helicopter, as he realized that sitting in traffic was a waste of time and he could use it to spend time with his wife and children.

"Traffic started getting really, really bad and I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing like a school play because I was sitting in traffic. had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft but still not compromise family time. So that's when I looked into helicopters, to be able to get down and back in 15 minutes and that's when it started,'' he said in a previous interview.

Kobe was a proud father

The NBA legend Kobe Bryant was a proud father who loved his family to the moon and back. He was looking forward to retiring in 2016 because he wanted to spend more time with his family. His close buddy Derek Jeter revealed that Kobe would rather talk about his family than his career.