The growth in the online world and online businesses has only been rapidly on the rise over the past few years, resulting in the emergence of so many e-commerce businesses and other digital ventures. People have realized the importance of the online mediums to build a career, as online platforms provide countless opportunities to flourish and build themselves up as entrepreneurs. Taking great advantage of this opportunity a few years back and fully optimizing his skillset to thrive, is JT Franco. JT Franco is an educational entrepreneur and coach, who is the reason behind the success of thousands of students who left their ordinary jobs, venturing into carving their own journey as e-commerce entrepreneurs.

All his life, JT Franco was considered as a rebel for not fitting in into the ordinary lifestyle - JT had a greater ambition, to create a future for himself as a strong and powerful entrepreneur. This was when his life changed, during a business event, he met his future business partner Nicholas, and came across the amazing concept of Amazon FBA. Through the formula they developed through trial and error, he could successfully implement the strategies and within one year, led his business to earn $15,000 profit per month.

JT Franco launched "The Empire Academy" in the year 2017, where he today stands tall as the founder and CEO, which has so far helped thousands of students leave their typical 9-5 jobs and made them earn a 6-7 figures income online. Not to mention that JT Franco himself earns 7 figures per year as pure profit with his FBA business, without having to lift a finger. And, Nicholas serves as the co-founder of The FBA Empire Alliance, which is a platform where they teach and make students learn about launching lucrative businesses on Amazon.

The Empire Academy is all about teaching people how to scale and flourish a profitable business within 30 days or even less. JT Franco and his team offer a variety of services including the most modern and relevant training, courses, support, and resources, and also guidance that helps people to thrive their businesses towards success. Today, he gets the opportunity to travel the world because of his online business. He has even created online communities through Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, where he has amassed a massive following.

Proving that a dropout can become a millionaire, JT Franco inspiring many other rebels like him through his knowledge and mastery. JT Franco's expertise is in a league of its own and he is truly setting the benchmark for Amazon FBA Coaching with his world-class programs. His mission is to help people by educating them and leading them towards higher levels of success, which he's done an amazing job of, even during the pandemic.