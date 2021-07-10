Dozens of guests had to evacuate Knott's Berry Farm following a drive-by shooting Friday outside Buena Park. Authorities responded to the possible drive-by shooting outside the farm late Friday night. Buena Park Police Department responded to a call from the area before 9 P.M. after being informed about the shooting at about 8:40 PM.

While it was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured during the incident, it has been reported that a person injured has been taken to the hospital, according to a statement from Knott's Berry Farm.

Officers from the Buena police department tweeted that there's no active shooter in the area. Authorities have not yet made any arrests related to the shooting. A person from the theme park shared a picture from the area where people can be seen hiding at a restaurant during the shooting investigation.

A statement has been issued by the park regarding the shooting incident on Twitter. "We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott's Berry Farm. A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park's gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated. All inquiries should be directed to the Buena Park Police or local authorities," the statement read.

Many parkgoers took to Twitter to respond to the shooting. "Luckily ended up at a restaurant. When a shooting went down. All safe," a person with the account @SkateCholo posted on Twitter. Another woman JanetnOC (@janet_n_sa) said, "My niece was right there with a friend out front waiting for her dad to pick her up and shots rang out right by them. My niece and friend ran behind the building to hide. She is really shaken up. She did not see where shots came from, because they ran for cover."

Moreover, the Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm has completely shut down after the shooting as CHP and authorities from Buena Park Police Department investigated the shooting area.

A video of the injured person is currently doing the rounds on social media. According to the video shared on Instagram, a young boy wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a gold chain and white shoes can be seen bleeding near his shoulder.

Here's the Instagram video: