"Kiss my Mother f**king Ass", Britney Spears Stings Father in Naked Instagram Photo

Britney Spears has told her father, Jamie, to "kiss my God dam mother f**king ass" and shared a photo of the ass on Instagram.

The photo in question shows the singer's back to the camera, kneeling on the bed, and her hands on the hips. A love heart has been headed to the photo to protect her modesty. The caption contains new details about the 13 years wherein she lived under her father's control in a highly unusual conservatorship arrangement. The Oops, I Did it Again singer revealed that of the eight music videos she made during the conservatorship, she only liked one â€“ the 2013 hit Work Bitch.

There are speculations that Spears will not perform again despite giving a hit with Elon John Hold Me Closer which is currently riding high in the charts. The pop song debuted at No. 6 on the Hot 100 with strong sales and streaming numbers, and a robust start at radio. Spears, who is also an American songwriter and dancer, shared that she is pretty traumatized for life, and that she is pissed off. The singer says she will not perform again because she is stubborn and will make her point.

Spear's latest Instagram photo is indeed a direct sting to Jamie. She addresses her father directly "See this picture right here...kiss my God dam mother f**king as you f**king bastard." This comes after the teen pop star mysteriously changed her Instagram name to "Channel 8" and shared a new series of audio messages to her account. She spoke of her heartbreak in detail, about her estrangement from her teenage sons Jayden and Sean Preston; her sons are living with their father Kevin Federline.

Federline, in August, had said their sons had avoided their mother in recent months, and were having a difficult time dealing with her nude images on social media following the end of her conservatorship. In the audio posts, Spears said she literally has no purpose anymore. She highlighted that her sons were her joy, her everything. The singer looked forward to seeing them, and then all of sudden they were gone. Spears said she is not able to understand how its easy for them to cut her off like that.

The singer also lashed out her mother Lynne for the role she placed her under the conservatorship. She said she wouldn't wish that kind of pain on anyone. Spears added that it was hard, especially the fact, that her family had done it.