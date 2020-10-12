Often, couples guard their deepest carnal urges and practices diligently, and take all the precautions needed to keep it from the entire world. However, a couple from Bedminster in Bristol, England found themselves in a rather sheepish position when their five-year-old child was trapped in their handcuffs and assistance from the fire service was required to free him.

The Bedminster Fire Station took to its Twitter handle to share the news in an impish post."If you keep handcuffs in the house, keep hidden from children & remember where the key is!" read a part of the tweet.

Fire Department to the Rescue

According to the post, the little child fastened the handcuffs around its ankle. Following this, the fire service was called in to help free the boy from his 'shackles'. The crew used pedal cutter & bolt croppers to free the toddler.

"We attended a 5 year old who had them on his ankles. Crews used our pedal cutter & bolt croppers to release. #playtime #copsandrobbers," the remainder of the playful post read.

Twitter Comes Out Play

Needless to say, the Twitterati did not fail to have a laugh at the couple's embarrassingly unique trouble. "Lol mummy and daddy like to play cops and robbers may be," read a sly comment.

Another user commented: "Why on earth would anyone have handcuffs in a house?" "Lol! Dad always kept a pair clamped to a water pipe. To the day he died I never knew where the key was hidden. A former officer finally gave me a key to remove the cuffs," said another.

England's Handcuff 'Problem'

What is interesting is that this is just another case in the number of complaints that fire departments in England receive to free people from handcuffs. According to a report in May 2020, the firefighter rescued four people stuck in handcuffs in Dorset and Wiltshire counties alone in 2019.

Assistance from the Knaresborough fire department crew had helped a woman release her son from the handcuffs he shackled himself with, in April 2020. In another such case in April, fire servicemen Great Yarmouth had to help release a person not identified.