KingsCrowd Launches Series A

KingsCrowd, a data and analytics platform for the online private markets, has officially opened its Series A round powered by Republic. KingsCrowd is the first company to create a 'Bloomberg' like solution for alternative investing online.

Sticking with its ethos of democratizing and empowering everyone to invest confidently into alternative assets, KingsCrowd has launched its Series A utilizing Regulation A+, which allows anyone to be able to invest and own a piece of the company today.

Startup investing recently became accessible to retail investors through action by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt Regulation Crowdfunding in 2016. Since then, the online startup investing ecosystem has seen explosive growth. More than $30 billion in total was transacted in private equities online in 2020.

With vast fragmentation and inefficiencies in search and discovery, KingsCrowd's first mover solution is helping to make startup investment diligence accessible to all. The solution is powered by KingsCrowd's patent-pending rating algorithm, Merlin, a first-of-its-kind, data-driven algorithm that assigns quantitative ratings to alternative assets.

KingsCrowd now touts more than 350,000 subscribers who trust it for discovery, insight, research, and education on online startup investing and has raised more than $2 million in investments previously from over 2,100 investors online.

Your chance to own a piece of this fast growing upstart is here. With outstanding traction and an exceptional team including management experience from industry-leading companies like Dow Jones, Bank of America, The Motley Fool, and Carta as well as a first-mover advantage, KingsCrowd presents an exciting investment opportunity.