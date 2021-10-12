The King's Affection Episode 1 Recap, Episode 2 Spoilers, and How to Watch

A new historical drama premiered on KBS Monday at 9.30 pm KST. The King's Affection episode 1 introduced twin royals and the various challenges faced by them. The King separated siblings immediately after birth, but destiny brought them together in their teens. The next chapter will reveal how the reunion will affect them. It will air on KBS Tuesday at 9.30 pm KST.

Episode 2 also features the birth of a new prince and the beginning of a new rivalry. He will be a furious young man who is quick in his actions. It will not be easy for anyone to attack him. He could pose a threat to the King. Like any other historical drama, this mini-series could feature several intense scenes, a lot of bloodshed, some power-thirsty people.

It is not the story of a struggling King or a young crown prince. The mini-series will follow a young woman who will seek revenge for the death of his sibling. With the help of her mother, she will find out the people behind this horrific crime. The drama will also focus on the romantic relationship of this woman with a young scholar.

The King's Affection Episode 1 Recap

The mini-series began by featuring the birth of a young prince. Everybody was happy to hear the good news until they came to know about the birth of his twin sister. The King urged the crown prince to kill his newborn girl child. According to him, it is considered an ominous sign. But the crown prince's wife tried the protect her child with the help of a soldier. She requested the physician to make her husband believe that the child died soon after her birth. Then, she sent her twin daughter out of the palace.

Years later, the young prince met her twin sister as a court lady. Though he did not know about the existence of his siblings, the twins quickly became friends. He sought her help to go out of the palace. Their father nearly caught the twins when he visited his son in the chamber. Even though the crown prince's wife asked his son to stay away from the court lady, he continued to meet her secretly.

Soon, the twin's grandfather came to know about the twin girl. He ordered a soldier to get rid of her. A palace soldier came to know about it, and he tried to help the child. However, the soldier identified the young prince in the court lady's outfit. Towards the end of the chapter, the young prince gets killed.

The King's Affection Episode 2 Spoilers and How to Watch

The next chapter of this historical drama will be the transformation of the twin daughter as a prince. Her mother will urge her to stay back in the palace and pretend to be the demised son. The promo showed her growing up as a furious prince. In the clip, a scholar found out the real identity of Lee Hwi. But he might keep it a secret.

Watch the mini-series on KBS Tuesday at 9.30 pm KST or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan, Brazil, and Malaysia, can watch the historical drama with subtitles online here.