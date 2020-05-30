Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny episode 2 maintained its pace with epic fights, betrayals, and political conspiracies. Chapter 3 of the historical drama focused on the outcome of the evil plotting and treason. In episode 4, the mini-series may take the story to a new level. The episode will air on TV Chosun Saturday, May 30, at 10.50 pm KST.

Before getting into the details of episode 4, here is a quick recap of episodes 2 and 3. The life of Choi Chun Joong turned upside down after he met Lee Bong Ryeon in the shipyard. The first meeting between the two characters was a little awkward. But the second meeting was more personal. During the private meeting, Bong Ryeon revealed her real identity. She also asked him a favor.

Without thinking much about the consequence, Chun Joong agreed to help his former lover. He did not know that he will have to pay for it with his own life. Though his father asked him to go into hiding, he stayed back. He kept his promise to Bong Ryeon and tried to stop an evil move by Kim Byeong Woon. But his actions backfired, and he lost everything.

The shocking death of Heungseon Daewongun

Chun Joong and his father were arrested for treason. While his father faced interrogation, he got out of prison with the help of Bong Ryeon. They met again secretly, and she promised to help him by testifying in favor of him. But she testified against him in front of the judge. Because of it, he lost his father.

When the judge was transporting Heungseon Daewongun to the palace prison, a group of men attacked the government officials. Shortly, Chae In Kyu stabbed Chun Joong's father to death. After the shocking incident, Chun Joong went into hiding while Bong Ryeon went back to her house with Kim Byeong Woon.

It took several years for Chun Joong to return to avenge his father's death. At first, he quietly observed everything. While he was leading a quiet life in the small town, he met a person named Yong Pal Yong. The stranger made him popular and soon he became one of the most popular fortunetellers in the town.

What to expect in Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny episode 4 and how to watch it online

In the upcoming episode, Chun Joong will meet King Cheoijong for the first time as a fortuneteller. The meeting could change his life forever. He could become one of the most important persons in Joseon after the meeting. Bong Ryeon may also help him in rising to fame.

But the Kim family will not sit back and observe his moves silently. They will plan their move against him. Chae In Kyu may also help the Kim family in getting rid of Chun Joong. Korean drama lovers across the globe will have to watch Kingmaker: The Change of Life episode 4 to know more about the fate of Chun Joong and Bong Ryeon.

TV Chosun will telecast the fourth episode of Saturday, May 30, at 10.50 p.m. KST. The latest chapter is also available on the official website of TV Chosun. The non-Korean speaking population can watch the drama with subtitles on various streaming sites.