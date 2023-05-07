King Charles III and Queen Camilla Crowned at Westminster Abbey in Ceremony that Relived History

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been crowned in a majestic ceremonial event in seven decades at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, media reports said.

Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward's Crown on the head of King Charles III who was wearing his grandfather's crimson velvet robe, BBC reported.

Later, Camilla, the Queen Consort, was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown. About 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, celebrities, faith leaders and heads of state, were present inside the Abbey to witness the event.

Currently, cornoation procession of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is heading back to Buckingham Palace.

After returning to Buckingham Palace, the King, Queen and British royals will make a traditional appearance on the balcony.

The coronation ceremony was attended by the Duke of Sussex without his wife Meghan Markle.

Tens of thousands of people ignored pouring rain to mass on the streets to watch what some saw as a moment of history.

"When I was a young girl, I was able to watch (the coronation of) Queen Elizabeth on television in Hartford, Connecticut, at a friend's house because we had no TV," said retired U.S. teacher Peggy Jane Laver, 79.

"So I'm thrilled to be here for the coronation in person."

Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla

Not everyone who came to watch was there to cheer Charles, with hundreds of republicans booing and waving banners reading "Not My King". The Republic campaign group said its leader had been arrested, among 52 people detained as part of a "significant police operation".

SACRED CEREMONY

Inside the abbey, which was bedecked with flowers and flags, politicians and dignitaries from around the world such as U.S. first lady Jill Biden took their seats alongside 2,200 others from charity workers to celebrities, including actors Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith and Judi Dench and U.S. singer Katy Perry.

Charles looked solemn as he swore oaths to govern justly and uphold the Church of England - of which he is the titular head.

He was then hidden from watching eyes by a screen for the most sacred part of the ceremony when he was anointed on his hands, head and breast by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem.

After being presented with symbolic regalia, Welby placed the St Edward's Crown on his head and the congregation cried out "God save the King".

Gun salutes were fired at the Tower of London and across the capital, the nation, in Gibraltar, Bermuda and on ships at sea.

William Kneels Before his Father

Charles' eldest son and heir Prince William, 40, knelt before his father to pledge his loyalty as his "liege man of life and limb".

Much of the ceremony featured elements that Charles' forebears right back to King Edgar in 973 would recognise, officials said. Handel's coronation anthem "Zadok The Priest" was sung as it has been at every coronation since 1727.

But the service also included an anthem composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, famed for his West End and Broadway theatre shows, a gospel choir, and an "unprecedented" greeting from faith leaders.

However, there was no formal role for either Charles' younger son Prince Harry, after his high-profile falling out with his family, or his brother Prince Andrew, who was forced to quit royal duties because of his friendship with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

They sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family and neither appeared on the palace balcony.