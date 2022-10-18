King Charles and Camilla Don't Want To Live In Buckingham Palace, Here's Why

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla don't want to live in Buckingham Palace, according to an insider. Charles believes that the palace is not fit for its purpose in the modern world.

Charles will be living in the Clarence House, where he and Camilla have been residing since 2003. Buckingham Palace could become an office for the royals and the Charles team is expected to work from there.

Charles Doesn't Want To Live In Buckingham Palace

The insider claimed that Charles doesn't think the upkeep of Buckingham Palace is sustainable and will use the palace for business matters only. "I know he is no fan of "the big house", as he calls the palace. He doesn't see it as a viable future home or a house that's fit for purpose in the modern world," the insider told The Times.

Â£369 million refurbishment Will Be Completed By 2027

The Palace is halfway through a ten-year Â£369 million refurbishment project which is funded by the taxpayer and is unlikely to be completed until 2027, sources close to the matter have said, according to Daily Mail.

"It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027. In the interim period, the Palace will be fully utilized for official business wherever practicable," the source said.

Camilla also has the same thought as Charles and she also doesn't want to live at Buckingham, according to another source, who told The Times that Charles is interested to open more parts of the palace for the public.

The source stressed that the King wants to bring people in to connect with the institution. "He recognizes it needs to keep evolving, and in the modern era, people want to be able to access their Palaces. He embraces that and sees them as public places more than private spaces."

