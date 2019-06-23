Jordan King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein 1999 and his delegation visited the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Smart Campus on Thursday, June 20 to learn more about its academic, research, and innovation programmes, particularly in the areas of education, 3D printing and air traffic management.

It was King Abdullah's third state visit since his reign started in 1999 and the visit was hosted by NTU President Professor Subra Suresh and senior university members on his arrival at the University's Administration Building.

Prince Hashim, the chief Royal councillor, and Prince Ghazi, the chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy also joined King Abdullah during his visit to Singapore. Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli and senior government officials were also present on Thursday.

King Abdullah was given a presentation on NTU's programmes, which include the flipped classroom pedagogy and the National Institute of Education's key role in preparing teachers and school leaders for Singapore's developing education system.

After signing in the NTU's guestbook, the King wrote, "A pleasure to visit this extraordinary institution and see first-hand its latest innovative technology in education. Special thanks to Prof Suresh for the gracious hospitality."

King Abdullah also visited NTU's Singapore Centre for 3D Printing, where a presentation was given on university's latest technology that can 3D-print a bathroom unit within a day, as well as other cutting edge technologies such as bio-printing and the transfer of these advanced technologies for industrial applications.

He also toured NTU's Air Traffic Management Research Institute, where he was briefed on its 13-metre wide aerodrome control tower simulator which simulates the working environments of the Changi Airport Control Tower Cabin with a 360 degree-view of the aerodrome.