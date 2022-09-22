Kimmikka: Twitch User Who Livestreamed Her SEX Session BANNED Again For Another X-RATED CLIP On Platform (WATCH)

The Twitch streamer who was banned for live streaming her sex session has now been banned again. This time Kimmikka's account was suspended after her another X-rated video appeared on the internet.

Her second clip is from the same night in August when she had live-streamed her raunchy session while responding to viewers. Kimmikka's account was banned by Twitch in August due to her X-rated Livestream as a pop-up on her profile appears to suggest that her account is down.

She started to act strange and her movements became jerky on August 24 when she was replying to her viewers during the live stream.

About New Clip Kimmikka Says It's Not A New Video

During Kimmikka's raunchy stream in August, they were drinking alcohol and perched up against the desk with the camera facing most of her face. However, unbeknownst to the streamer, the camera showed an angle of the window's reflection, displaying Kimmikka and their partner rearing up behind her, according to Ginx TV.

Kimmikka Banned Permanently From Twitch

About the new clip, Kimmikka has told the fans that it's not a new video. Reports also claimed that Kimmikka has now been banned permanently from the Amazon-owned platform. She was banned by the platform in August too over her raunchy session but this time reports claimed that it's a permanent ban.

Streamer Claimed That It Was A "Drunken Incident'

The August footage was shared on the LivestreamFail subreddit, where thousands of users viewed it before it was taken down. Reports have also suggested that the streamer claimed that it was a "drunken accident' and she ended it quickly.

Kimmikka's Movement Became Jerky During Livestream

In the stream, the woman is indeed seen to be sipping on what appears to be an alcoholic beverage. In the Twitch platform, her following count jumped to 1600 that was merely 231 before her X-rated live stream. Many users have slammed Twitch for the short term ban against Kimmikka.

Against X-rated content, the Twitch, a video-centric platform owned by the Amazon has strict policies. "Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited," states Twitch's community guidelines.

