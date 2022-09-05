Kimmikka: Twitch User Who Live Streamed Her Raunchy Sex Session Is Back Online; Site Reverses Her Ban

The Twitch user, who was having sex during her live stream session and talking to viewers, is now back online. Kimmikka's account was suspended by Twitch after she had sex with her partner during a live stream session with her viewers.

Her video left users stunned when they realized that while talking to viewers in the live stream, she was actually enjoying sex with her partner and despite all that, she was able to reply to her all of the viewers.

Twitch Had Suspended Her Account

After her X-rated live stream, Twitch suspended her account for a few days. When her name was being searched on the site, a pop-up on her profile appears to suggest that her account is down.

Kimmikka's Movement Became Jerky During Live Stream

On August 24, she started to act strange and her movements became jerky during the live stream when she was replying to her viewers.

During Kimmikka's stream, they were drinking alcohol and perched up against the desk with the camera facing most of her face. However, unbeknownst to the streamer, the camera showed an angle of the window's reflection, displaying Kimmikka and their partner rearing up behind her, according to Ginx TV.

Kimmikka Claimed It Was A "Drunken Accident"

The footage was shared on the LivestreamFail subreddit, where thousands of users viewed it before it was taken down. Reports have also suggested that the streamer claimed that it was a "drunken accident' and she ended it quickly.

Kimmikka's Following Count Jumped

In the Twitch platform, her following count jumped to 1600 that was merely 231 before her X-rated live stream.

Many users have slammed Twitch for the short term ban against Kimmikka.

Against X-rated content, the Twitch, a video-centric platform owned by the Amazon has strict policies.

"Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited," states Twitch's community guidelines.

Read more