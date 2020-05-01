Amid speculations regarding the death of North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, the name of his sister, Kim Yo Jong is doing rounds as the next possible leader of North Korea. With North Korea maintaining a complete silence over the speculations, the rumour mills are busy churning out one theory after the other regarding the fate of Kim.

The Kim dynasty, referred to in North Korea as the Mount Paektu Bloodline, is a three-generation lineage of North Korean leadership descended from the country's first leader, Kim Il-sung. 36-year-old Kim Jong Un, succeeded his father Kim Jong-il, in 2011

TikTok user urges people to refrain from making jokes about Kim Yo Jong

In a couple of videos posted on TikTok, 21-year-old Jay Xiao, a student at New York University, urged the people to refrain from making jokes about a member of a ruling family, notorious for creating atrocities on its people. "I did not know this needed to be said until today, but can y'all not stan possible next-in-line dictators, please?" she was heard saying in the video.

"Can y'all even imagine political scientists or anthropologists having to explain this shit in the future? Or if world history students had to write an essay about this anime fan art? "If y'all have to stan villains, stick to fictional ones!" she said in the video. Her TikToks have received over 1.2 million views.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Xiao said that she has received a number of hate messages and comments from fans of North Korea's dictator. "There were people accusing me of being the ruiner of fun ... and saying because it's satire it's somehow above critique. I reject that notion. It's very difficult to decipher the satire from being serious, but I saw a comment that was like, 'She could abuse my human rights and step on me.' And I was like, god!" she added.

Some users also accused Xiao of being jealous of Kim Yo Jong."I got messages like, 'You're just jealous because we think she's cute. They kept debating whether she was attractive, and that drives me crazy because that's not the point. That's the farthest thing from the point," she said.

Internet is flooded with the memes related to Jong siblings

Despite having no surety about whether Kim Yo Jong would be stepping into her brother's shoes or not, the world is already obsessed with her. Kim Yo-Jong shot into the spotlight last month, after she called South Korea a 'frightened barking dog' in a public statement, condemning the neighbouring nation for protesting against North Korea's live-fire military exercise

She was appointed as the first vice-department director of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in January. Internet is flooded with the memes related to Kim Yo Jong with many calling her even more venomous than her brother. Earlier, memes related to death rumours of Kim Jong Un had also gained hugged popularity on social media.