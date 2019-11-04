Kendall Jenner turned out 24 on Sunday, November 3 and many celebrities shared soul-stirring messages on social media wishing her Happy Birthday. While many messages were singing happy birthday wishing tune, Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo of herself and Kendall with a lovely post. The 39-year-old model took to Instagram to share the snapshot and wrote "My baby Kenny @kendalljenner Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can't wait to celebrate you today."

In a candid photo shared by Kardashian, the two are seen exchanging smiles. Where Kendall is actually looking like the sweetest doll, Kardashian's appearance seems totally different and she is hardly recognizable with her blue-orange shade on.

Parties of the Kardashian family is no less than a remarkable celebration and it went even grander on the birthday event of the World's highest-paid model. In fact, the 24-year-old supermodel celebrated her recent birthday a bit sooner but it was on reasonable grounds to celebrate the day in a different way. Kendell Jenner's birthday fell near Halloween and this made her bag the opportunity to count this day with a double celebration.

To mark the bash, Kendall Jenner threw a birthday party putting on a major Halloween costume dress code for her friends and family. She was dressed as a golden evil fairy with a beautiful headpiece where friends and family were seen wearing bizarre costumes. The party was held at the Blind Dragon nightclub in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 31.

Apart from close friends and family, models like Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves, and Hailey Baldwin joined the Halloween themed birthday smash dressed up in over the top Halloween costumes. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have always seen sharing a strong and emotional bond together. Kendall Jenner is the half-sister of Kim Kardashian and yet the attachment between two is adorable. The two are also starred on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."