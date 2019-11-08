Kim Kardashian West, who is one of the most powerful global influencers has shared her thoughts and views related to Instagram and its likes and comments feature. The reality star attended the New York Times DealBook Conference, where she spoke on how Instagram's comments and likes can affect an individual's mental health.

She strongly stands by the idea that having no likes option on Instagram will directly have a positive effect on mental health. Earlier this year, Instagram had proposed the idea or rather has been working on a feature that will hide the number of views and likes count of photos and videos from followers.

The followers will not be able to view the likes count during the test process but will be able to get all information relating to their own posts. According to an article shared by PEOPLE, the makeup mogul who was at the Lincoln Centre's Apple Room at the Time Warner Center said, "As far as mental health... I think taking the likes away and taking that aspect away from [Instagram] would be really beneficial for people."

The 39-year-old KKW Beauty owner expressed her happiness while talking about this initiative of Instagram. The influencer was thrilled and stated, "I know the Instagram team has been having a bunch of conversations with people to get everyone's take on that and they're taking it really seriously, and that makes me happy."

Though Kim Kardashian West does not suffer from mental health issues that are related to Instagram's likes and comments, she worries for people who care about these elements. She says, "I find myself to be extremely mentally strong and I have people who are obsessed with the comments, and I find that to be really unhealthy."

She continues, "What if one of my children was like one of my friends who wasn't as mentally strong and would really be affected by the comments? That would really affect me." Kim has admitted how much she thinks about the screen time, what she posts or what she shouldn't post. Reason? She's raising four children whom she shares with husband Kanye West.