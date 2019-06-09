Kim Kardashian has just good things to say to husband Kanye West on his 42nd birthday. As the actress wished her rapper husband on his birthday, she put up an adorable post on her Instagram handle. Calling him an amazing husband, she wrote a sweet post for him.

"Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!" she wrote in her post. The picture basically had Kanye with a big smile plastered across his face while he FaceTimed with Kim, who seemed to be giving him a kiss or perhaps just pouting in general? Kanye's smile definitely makes it look like their chat was a good one!

Considering how this birthday has been quite eventful for the Kardashian-West clan, it is not surprising that he has such a big smile on his face. The couple recently welcomed their fourth baby, Psalm West who was also born via surrogacy. Apart from that, West has also been taking good care of his mental health and tackling bipolar disorder for the sake of himself and his family. It is quite a celebration for these two!

Momager Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to wish her son-in-law. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest ... you are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart. You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for making me a better person each and every time we are together. Thank you for Sunday Service and giving so much of yourself to others, you are truly a gift. I love you so much! ❤️"

Kylie, Khloe, Kendall and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also took to their social media handles to wish the rapper on his birthday. We wonder what surprise Kim has in store for her husband. Since for their fifth wedding anniversary, Kanye took Kim out for a lovely evening for Celine Dion's concert at the Caeser Palace, perhaps she too has some nice party planned for him.