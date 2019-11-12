Awkward much! Kim Kardashian West during the red carpet appearance for People's Choice Awards made her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian feel extremely awkward. The makeup mogul who was trying to avoid an embarrassing situation ended up creating the most awkward moment for the Poosh founder. The video that went viral, has captured one of the most cringeworthy moments in Kardashian history.

It's a known fact that the KKW Beauty founder is the one who usually does most of the talking during any public appearances or interviews. Even in case of this public appearance for People's Choice Awards, Kim followed the protocol trying to "save" her sister from an embarrassing situation.

Kourtney, who sported an amazing outfit that showed off her flat belly, was asked a simple question as to who was the designer of her outfit. Here's when things got awkward. The 40-year-old Poosh founder was struggling to pronounce the name of her designer when she said, "I didn't plan this — Naeem Khan? Is that how you say it?"

Kim stepped in and said something out of context. The 39-year-old mother of four said, "All that matters is that we're wearing KKW Diamonds! That's all that — we're all wearing that." However, Kim went on to justify her actions and explained, "I was saving you since you didn't know who you were wearing. That was my save."

Kourtney, however, did not seem to mind much and played it off very cool saying, "No, it's Naeem Khan, I just didn't know how to pronounce it." Kim Kardashian West seemed to become a little silent after the incident and replied by saying "Oh".

After all, that seemed like an awkward beginning, the Kardashians rocked it by winning People's Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2019 for E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Not just this, the 35-year-old, Khloe Kardashian has also taken home The Reality Star of 2019 Award.