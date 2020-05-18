One of the most well-known celebrity, Kim Kardashian West has joined the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic and launched face masks.

The 39-year-old reality TV star and the owner of the underwear brand called "Skims" has released a line of non-medical face masks designed for all-day wear which are reusable, breathable, and stretchy.

After the launch of the masks, pictures of these items were shared from the official Instagram handle of "Skims." The post added that:

"NOW AVAILABLE: SKIMS Face Masks in 5 colors at SKIMS.COM. Buy 4 for $25 now and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders, while supplies last."

The reality TV star joins the fight

These new masks were launched on Saturday in five colors, such as Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa, and Onyx. The starting price of these masks is $8. After a few hours of the launch, Kim Kardashian also took it to Twitter and informed her 64 million followers that all the masks were sold out.

She wrote, "Unfortunately our @skims face masks have sold today but we are working without a local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible."

It should be noted that Skims is now donating 10,000 of the masks to nonprofits Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, and LA Food Bank, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance advocacy group to support the people on the frontline, fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company, founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019, said it is also working to support those affected by Covid-19 by providing basic essentials to at-risk families and those in need, with one million dollar donation to be distributed across these charities.

Apart from Kim Kardashian, there are several celebrities who have been helping the world to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic which has infected millions around the world. recently top musical personality Shakira has donated ventilators as well as thousands of N95 masks for health care workers in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The famous rapper, Eminem had announced in an April 29 tweet that he is donating an "extra pair" of his rare Eminem X Carhartt Air Jordans to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Madonna, the superstar in the music industry, has teamed up with REFORM Alliance to donate 100,000 masks to jails and prisons in the hopes of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus behind bars.