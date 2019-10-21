Kim and Kanye had more reason to celebrate than just a baby boy! On the Sunday (October 20) episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple was seen welcoming their fourth child, son Psalm West, shortly before celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

"Our surrogate is so amazing. She had the easiest delivery. She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me," Kim said. "I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."

In order to give her husband credit for being an absolute rock in her life, Kim decided to plan something extra-special for her man, and while talking to Scott Disick on the episode, the KKW Beauty founder expressed her gratitude for how much Kanye had "stepped up" since Psalm's arrival.

"Things are definitely more chaotic like all the time, but I make it a serious point to spend time with him," she said. "Kanye knows that I've had such anxiety with the new baby and everything going on. He's stepped up so much and has been the most amazing dad, playing all the games with the kids and things like that."

And so, to express her love and thankfulness towards her darling husband, Kim decided to throw a private vow renewal celebration on the couple's anniversary, which was attended by the entire Kardashian clan. "I think it's so special that all four of our kids are here," she said. "It'll just be really sweet, and I'm excited that everyone is coming over."

The anniversary celebrations, unfortunately, did not make it to the cameras, for the makeup mogul wanted it to be a private and intimate affair, only for the family to cherish and witness. However, she did give a sneak-peek at her vows that she had prepared for the day.

Speaking to her elder son Saint, the mother-of-four decided to start practising the recitation of her vows as she modelled her son as Kanye. "You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love," she said.