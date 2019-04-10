Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child but as per several speculations, their celebrated marriage is in trouble.

It was previously stated that Kim Kardashian was against moving to Chicago. In her own words, moving to Chicago would be her breaking point. But as we all know, Kanye West wishes to move to Illinois, Chicago. However, things between them reportedly changed this week. During Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it was stated that Kim had no idea about Kanye's intentions of moving to Chicago.

As earlier reported, Kanye West openly announced to his fans that he is considering moving back to Chicago. The rapper stated that he is moving back to Chicago and he plans to never leave it again.

"I got to let y'all know that I'm moving back to Chicago," Kanye stated. "I'm never leaving again."

Kanye West's declaration came as a surprise to his reality TV star wife, who happens to find about the big news through social media only. In the KUWTK season 16, Kim explained that it is totally insane that Kanye did not tell her about his decision of moving back to Chicago. As per Kim, she knew for a fact that her husband loves staying in Chicago but she apparently had no idea that he wants to move there.

"I get that Kanye's really excited about Chicago. He just needs a change of scene. I totally respect that, but I can't really imagine moving to Chicago," Kardashian said.

After learning about Kanye West's decision of moving back to Chicago and never wishing to leave the place, Kim Kardashian confronted him on the show and admitted that she never imagined him being serious about his decision to move to Chicago.

"That just should have been a conversation before I see on the internet you're moving to Chicago," Kim told Kanye.

Kim Kardashian later stated that she is going to ride it out and see it through because when it comes to her husband, she always wants to make "sure that this is what he wants to do."

At the end of the episode, Kim and Kanye were again shown discussing the former's decision of moving to Chicago. Kim found a mid-way for both of them and suggested that they can get a place in Chicago where they will spend more time but as per Kanye, he feels more at home in Chicago.