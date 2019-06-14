Kim Kardashian sure knows how to the reality star showed off her assets in a skimpy bikini. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo on Instagram in which she is seen climbing out of a pool in a two-piece.

She accentuated her features with makeup, though we doubt she needs any. The swimsuit had a mismatched snakeskin print. The 38-year-old recently welcomed another child into her family via a surrogate. Kim and Kanye reportedly named their new baby Psalm after Kanye drew attention for his Sunday Services. Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian clan are known for their business savvy and true to form, Kim has begun the legal proceedings to copyright her new baby's name, according to a report from TMZ.

Kim has also been open about her health, namely her psoriasis. Though it looks like she isn't going to let a little thing like Psoriasis get in the way of her ambition to become a lawyer. Kim recently told Vogue that her plan is to skip law school and go straight to taking the bar exam after completing her current apprenticeship at a legal firm. At first glance, the news seems absurd. Imagine Kim Kardashian as a lawyer, fighting for change. But the profession is not as far-fetched a choice as one might think as Kim's father was Robert Kardashian, the infamous lawyer who represented O.J. Simpson.

Though we have to say, even if Kim were to become a lawyer, it is highly unlikely she might give up her life as a reality TV celebrity. Maybe she'll integrate her legal profession into her reality TV show like Judge Judy. You can check out the pic here: