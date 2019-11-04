The party never stops for the Wests. Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian didn't let their Halloween celebrations stop even after the day was gone, for the entire family dressed up as a group of worms post-Halloween. On November 2, Kim shared pictures of herself, along with husband Kanye and the couple's four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, as the famous family posed for pictures dressed up like worms.

The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram and shared gorgeous pictures, as well as a behind-the-scenes video of the family dressing up like insects. "West Worms Prelude 1Set to Lorna Anderson3," the reality tv star captioned the post.

The entire West clan has their costumes made of light tones, including some blues, greens, purples, and greys. Their elaborate costumes also featured headpieces like North's antennas and eyepieces like Kim's pointy glasses. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's rapper husband had the most intense costume among all of them, for Kanye dressed up in a full-on headpiece that went over his head and displayed massive bug eyes.

Kim also shared a warm and fun BTS video of the family trying on their new costumes and goofing around, while the famous parents spent some quality time with their kids. It showed various light-hearted moments of the party of six as they wore their costumes and posed for pictures.

Apart from looking picture-perfect in their bug costumes, Kim and Kanye also set the Halloween vibe when the couple dressed themselves and their kids in coordinating Flinstones costumes for the spooky holiday. The famous family posed for photographs with Kim being Betty Rubble, while her husband Kanye dressed up as Dino, North as Wilma, Saint as Fred, Chicago as Pebbles, and little Psalm as Bamm Bamm. In the post caption, Kim shared that her daughter Chicago had to be photoshopped into the family picture.

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!" the caption read. "LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" she explained, adding, "So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"