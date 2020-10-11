Amid the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has killed hundreds of people including over 40 civilians, reality television star and criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian has decided to donate $1 million to the Armenia Fund. 'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star announced this on Twitter.

Kim wrote: "I'm so honored to be part of today's global effort to support the @ArmeniaFund. I've been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance."

She added in another tweet: "My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together."

"The @ArmeniaFund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care," Kim added.

"I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let's make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much," she wrote in the subsequent tweet.

The 39-year-old star also posted a short video on Twitter in which she spoke about her support for the humanitarian organization dedicated to helping those in Armenia and the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh. Her donation comes amid rising tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both of which have claimed the conflicted area.

In the one-minute video, Kim can be seen dressed simply but elegantly in a beige tank top. She has her raven tresses tied back tightly into thick braids swept over one shoulder. The 39-year-old star accessorized her look by wearing a variety of thick silver ear cuffs.

The reality TV star also encouraged her fans to donate what they could to the fund, or just raise awareness by sharing information about it on social media. After her announcement, many users took to Twitter to weigh in on the news.

One user wrote, "Thanks a lot. Everyone, please unite for our people. Our civilians have been through a lot and we need to help them. This is the least we can do for them."

Another one wrote, "Kim, your support to Armenia manifests your inner values, soul, humanism transferred through your ancestry directly or indirectly. I love seeing you as a celebrity & a defender of universal human rights & values - they go much better together and will #StopAzerbaijaniAggression!"

Another fan, hailing Kim for her efforts, wrote, "I really like the fact that #KimKardashianWestis using her star power to make this world a better place! Creating awareness and taking a stand for what is right or wrong is needed these days! Keep it up Kim!"

Another one tweeted, "Thank you for everything you do for our community. Even after being attacked and threatened on social media you are still strong. I know it's very hard and no one should be afraid to speak up or raise awareness. We love you Kim. God Bless you."

However, a few others slammed the star for donating to the Armenia Fund. One user wrote: "You are funding #terrorism!!! Tonight #Ganja, #Mingachevir and other cities of #Azerbaijan were hit by #Armenian rockets and missile systems despite a humanitarian ceasefire agreed as a result of 11 hours of negotiations in #Russia. Looks like #ceasefire is on the paper only."

Another one wrote, "#Armenia hit civilian settlements in #Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, again!!! It was supposed to a humanitarian ceasefire!!! As a result, a building is collapsed, many casualties are reported including children. #StopArmenianAggression."

Another user tweeted, "Just so that it's clear in advance: Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan. And if you Armenians don't get along with that, google the word "international law". If you are so omniscient, then tell us about the massacre in Xocali."

Apart from Kim, her sisters Khloe, and Kourtney took to Instagram to talk about their partnership with the Armenia Fund, which is raising money for the people caught in the middle of the ongoing dispute in the region. The donations will go toward food, shelter, medical attention, and other resources to aid the people affected. According to TMZ, Khloe and Kourtney also made sizeable donations of their own to the cause, and so did their brother Rob Kardashian.

The disputed region is generally referred to as Nagorno-Karabakh and is primarily populated by and governed by ethnic Armenians. Nagorno-Karabakh, which falls within the borders of Azerbaijan but is controlled by the majority ethnic Armenian population, is also referred to as Artsakh.

It has been caught in the middle of the dispute and left unresolved for over three decades. The conflict in the region has been going on since July, this year, but intensified last month between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The latest violence, which erupted on September 27, is being viewed as a planned attack by Azeri forces, supported by Turkey, to reclaim Nagorno-Karabakh.