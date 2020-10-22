The wife of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has not been seen in public for the last nine months, raising speculation that her absence is because of health issues or the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. North Koreans are wondering what happened t Ri Sol Ju and the three rumors are spreading in the country, as per reports.

Ri had recently missed national events and was last seen on January 25 when she appeared with her husband at a Lunar New Year performance in a theater in Pyongyang. The 'respected first lady', was not seen at the military parade of North Korea on October 10. She took part in the event in past. A source informed Daily NK, that the North Koreans have seen her absence and they are discussing about her for some months.

Where is Kim Jong Un's Wife?

There is speculation that she is suffering from some kind of disease, as per reports. However, there is no evidence. There is also speculation that Ri is caring for Kim's aunt, who is said to be in poor health. "This rumor is the most prevalent in the society given that it has been spread by people with 'quick access to information'. It is said that Kim's 'affection' for his aunt grew after he executed her husband, and he treats her as a "family elder" and is making sure she is "specially cared for," as stated by Daily NK.

Another rumor is that Ri is focusing on the education of their daughter who was reportedly born in 2013. "Some North Koreans reportedly believe that Ri, as Ju-ae's mother, would naturally manage her daughter's education-related activities, including those activities that focus on her role as the daughter of the country's leader," Daily NK reported.

North Korean watchers located in South Korea have suspected that Ri's disappearance is because of the spread of the coronavirus and her last public appearance was just before the outbreak was declared a pandemic. It is said that she is afraid of attending public events mostly mass gatherings. North Korea gave a confirmation that in July 2012 Kim and Ri got married.