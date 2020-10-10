As the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread worldwide countries are grappling to find ways to tackle the deadly disease outbreak. Experts have warned that a dangerous wave of the virus outbreak is going to hit the Earth during the winter as countries are preparing to for the worst.

Now, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the audience at a military parade on Saturday that he was grateful 'not a single person' in the country got infected with the deadly disease that probably emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province.

COVID-19 in North Korea

Pyongyang closed the borders in the month of January for trying to protect the country from the deadly disease and regularly stated that the country did not register any cases. However, the state media had shied away from the statements in recent times.

Experts around the world have raised questions regarding North Korea's claims that the country has not recorded any cases of the deadly virus. There were reports that the country has recorded virus cases and is also facing a crisis amid the outbreak. But Kim has always said that there were no virus cases in the nation.

In recent times, there were reports that the country also issued shoot at sight orders for the border area to control the spread of the coronavirus. Moreover, the Supreme Leader also reportedly chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau to discuss the response to the coronavirus or COVID-19 when he pointed out some faults in the tackling of the virus.

Kim was also in the news this year for quite a long time as there were speculations that the Supreme Leader was very sick. There were also reports claiming that Kim is going to transfer his powers to his sister as he has got tired. The deadly virus outbreak has infected over 36.9 million people globally. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.