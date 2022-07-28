Kim Jong-un Says North Korea is Prepared to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Washington and Seoul

Maverick North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has once again threatened the United States and South Korea with a nuclear strike.

"Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation's nuclear war deterrence is also fully ready to mobilise its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and promptly to its mission," Kim said, spicing up Pyongyang's 'Victory Day' celebrations.

Victory Day

Kim, who has been up against odds domestically, was speaking at the event to mark the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The extremely provocative comments came a few days after the US and South Korea observed that North Korea had completed preparations for another nuclear test.

Provocation has been Kim's favorite past time, and he has often been compared to a brat who throws toys from a pram to get attention. However, this time, he also had to distract the citizens reeling from the pandemic, food shortages and financial austerity.

Kim hit out at the US and South Korea, saying that Washington is 'demonizing' Pyongyang to justify its hostile policies while he called Soul leaders 'confrontation maniacs' and 'gangsters'.

Kim Threatens South Korean President

The reclusive North Korean leader said Seoul is ill-advised to talk about military action against North Korea. "Talking about military action against our nation, which possesses absolute weapons that they fear the most, is preposterous and is very dangerous suicidal action ...Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful strength and the Yoon Suk Yeol government and his military will be annihilated," Kim said.

Kim was clearly referring to South Korea's move to increase its military might after President Yoon Suk Yeol came to power. The government in Soul recently ramped up the country's military ties with the United States. Seoul has also been focused on building a preemptive strike capability to stop Pyongyang from engaging in military adventurism.]

Kim had made dire threats against the US last year as well. The threat came after a the US concluded a North Korea policy review in which the Biden administration expressed and openness to talks.

Grave Situation

"Now that... the keynote of the U.S. new [North Korea] policy has become clear, we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the U.S. will find itself in a very grave situation," said Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the Department of US Affairs of the North's Foreign Ministry.

In April this year, North Korea test-fired a new weapons system, and the event was overseen by Kim. This new type of tactical guided weapon claims to improve the nuclear fighting capability of the country.

The official Korean Central News Agency said the weapon tested has "great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units, enhancing the efficiency in the operation of (North Korea's) tactical nukes of and diversification of their firepower missions."

Earlier in September last year, North Korea successfully tested a new hypersonic missile called Hwasong-8. North Korea's state-run channel KCNA stated that the launch took place in Jagang province. The launch was of "great strategic significance", KCNA said, as the North seeks to increase its defense capabilities a "thousand-fold".