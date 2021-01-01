North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a New Year letter to the citizens of the country saying "greeting the hope-filled new year," reported state media on Friday, January 1.

He wrote that he will "work hard" to bring earlier the new era in which ideals and desires of the citizens will come true. According to the KCNA news agency, in the handwritten letter the North Korean leader thanked people for trusting and supporting the Workers' Party even in difficult times, apparently referring to economic hardship due to international sanctions and strict anti-Coronavirus measures.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people. I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health," the letter added.

It was also reported that on Thursday, December 31, 2020, as the clock struck midnight, Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun mausoleum complex in Pyongyang—a place where the embalmed bodies of the two former leaders of the North Korea, Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung, lie in state.

Kim Jong Un's Plan

For years, the leaders of the country have usually delivered a New Year's Day speech on state television. But as per NK News, experts believe that the format of the early-morning newspaper report suggests that this year Kim will not address the nation. South Korean media reported that it was the first time since 1995 that a North Korean leader has sent a New Year note to the citizens.

Kim has delivered a televised speech on January 1 almost every year to announce his annual policy plans and other important details. His speech has been closely watched for signs of where North Korea could be headed for the following year. But it is unclear what Kim has planned for the country in 2021.

Kim could deliver the speech on the Workers' Party Congress, planned for early January, one of his most substantial political events since he took control of the country. At the event, North Korea is expected to unveil its new economic development scheme and could also disclose a new policy line on the US and South Korea.

The date has not been specified as of now, but according to experts, it would be held in the coming days since state media has reported that delegates participating in the congress are in the capital.