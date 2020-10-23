North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un gave orders to the people in the country to stay in their homes due to the fears 'yellow dust' from China might be spreading the coronavirus or COVID-19, leaving the streets 'empty', as per reports. The leader has continuously claimed that the Hermit Kingdom has yet to have any coronavirus cases, despite the pandemic causing the death of over 1.1 million people globally.

On Wednesday, the nation's state media broadcasted special weather segments giving warning of the supposed phenomenon, which it stated is going to arrive the following day. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's foreign ministry reportedly told the diplomatic missions and the other international organizations that it recommends they remain inside and close all the windows during the day.

COVID-19 in North Korea

"As we were told, these measures are due to the fact that Covid-19 can be introduced to the territory of the DPRK along with the 'yellow dust' particles," the Russian Embassy wrote on Facebook on Thursday. The embassy claimed that the same warning was given to the consulate of Russia in Chongjin as well as workers at the RansonConTrans, which is a joint venture of Russia-DPRK in the North Korean city of Rason. "Almost no citizens were seen on the streets of Pyongyang on Thursday," as reported by NK News.

The organization claimed to have been told by sources that in North Korea the handful of people who went outside wore raincoats. The workers at the construction sites all or the country were also 'banned' from working outdoors on Thursday, as per Korean Central News Television.

The state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper stated that the anti-epidemic quarantine workers all over the nation need to clearly understand the danger of the dangerous virus entering North Korea through yellow dust. The article stated that the research around the world has demonstrated that coronavirus can be 'transmitted through air' and so North Korea must take the incoming flow of the yellow dust seriously.