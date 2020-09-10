The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is not ruling the nation by proxy but he is governing the country through his cabinet, according to reports. As per a Western diplomatic source based in Beijing, the phase 'rule by mandate' that is being used by the National Intelligence Service of South Korea for characterizing recent shifts in Kim's ruling style, created a misunderstanding regarding the actual way in which the country is getting run.

The source mentioned that the more likely explanation is that Kim was trying to rule in a manner similar to other executive branches around the world by delegating authorities to the members of his cabinets in respective fields. The North Korean leader might be trying to steer the nation's transition to a 'normal country' by departing from the one-man rule that was there during his predecessors, as reported by koreajoongangdaily.

Kim Bringing Changes in Style of Rule?

The father of Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Il, made the military-first policy prominent in the latter part of his rule. But with the changes in circumstances during Jong Un's time, it appears that the Supreme Leader might have understood that the previous forms of governance will not work any longer and will not help to maintain authority.

The sister of the leader, Kim Yo Jong is responsible for the foreign policy related to South Korea and the United States, as per the official. Premier Kim Tok Hun, the Central Committee Vice Chairman Pak Pong Ju, and the former security chief General Choe Pu Il are looking after the military.

The source also suggested that the change in governing style also showed a major transition of leadership in North Korea. The country's aging ruling elite are getting replaced by people who have actively been a part of the development of nuclear and missile programs.

In recent times, there have been speculations regarding the health of the ruler and him transferring his powers to his sister. There were claims that the Supreme Leader is transferring all his powers to his sister as he is suffering due to stress. But images released by the country of Kim in recent times quashed the rumors.