The South Korean politician Ha Tae-Kyung, who is an opposition party MP on the parliament's intelligence committee, unveiled that Kim Jong Un is getting helped by Kim Yo-jong in running the country.

He further mentioned that there has been a transfer of power and the authority of Kim as the leader of the secretive state has been transferred slowly to his sister. The politician also mentioned that the high-stress levels due to Kim's role in ruling the nation were one of the reasons behind the shift of power, as per reports.

"In regards to Kim Jong-un's circumstances, 'delegation of power' was mentioned. Kim Jong-un still exerts absolute power, but in comparison to the past, some of the authority has been transferred little by little. Kim Yo-jong is a de facto second-in-command," he told the Korean Herald.

Kim's Sister to Take Over Rule?

The politician mentioned that more authority on the economic and military policy has also been given to many other officials, however, at a lower level, probably for reducing the strain on Kim Jong Un. This comes after rumors regarding Kim Yo-jong taking over from her brother were making rounds this year amid health concerns and also reports regarding the death of Kim.

The sister of the Supreme Leader is understood to be already having influence within the North Korean government. Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang mentioned how she took over the duties of the state on his behalf, in October 201, when Kim had some medical issues, as reported by the Express UK.

She was also removed from the politburo last year and again got reinstated this year. Her importance in the campaign against South Korea got highlighter this year. She issued her first public statements to criticize the neighboring country as she called South Korea a 'frightened barking dog'.

When rumors were making rounds regarding Kim's health in April, his sister was seen as a possible placeholder to take over the dynasty as Kim's children are too young to take control. It will be interesting to see what happens in the near future regarding the ruling of the country.