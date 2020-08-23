North Korea might be falling apart as the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has fallen into a coma and he is not dead, a South Korean ex-presidential aide claimed. The speculations about the health of the Supreme Leader have been making rounds for quite sometime this year after he vanished for months. There were rumors that the leader has lost his life and he was suffering from the coronavirus or COVID-19. Even there were claims that Kim was in a vegetative state.

However, the rumors got suppressed after he made a public appearance a few months ago. But in recent times, reports came that the Supreme Leader is slowly transferring power to his sister Kim Yo Jung as he is getting stressed due to the work of ruling the country.

The National Intelligence Services in South Korea claimed that the decision was taken to relieving the stress from Kim. "Chairman Kim Jong-un is still maintaining his absolute authority, but some of it has been handed over little by little," the agency mentioned.

Kim in Coma?

"Although Chairman Kim still exerts absolute power, he has gradually transferred his authority compared to the past, and it is not the decision of the successor or the rule of the successor," the agency added.

But, now the former presidential aide has claimed that the restructuring took place as Kim is in a coma. Chang Song-min, who has served as the political affairs secretary to Kim Dae Jung mentioned that he got information from a source in China. "I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended," he told South Korean media.

"A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period," he added as reported by the Daily Star.

The diplomat mentioned that Kim will never have passed the authority to another person unless he was too ill to rule or had got ousted in some type of coup. He also said the pictures released by the North Korean media of Kim attending events were fake. The Supreme Leader had skipped many important events this year. He showed up at a fertilizer plant in May before vanishing again.