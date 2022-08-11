Kim Jong-un Contradicted COVID-19; Fell Severely ill, Says Sister Kim Yo-jong

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had fallen severely ill due to coronavirus weeks back, according to his sister Kim Yo-jong.

His sister stated that Kim had a high fever, a term used to describe coronavirus in the country.

On Thursday, Pyongyang also declared its shining victory over COVID-19.

Kim Was Seriously ill With A High Fever

Speaking at a meeting of health workers and scientists in Pyongyang, Kim called for preventive measures to be eased and described the official death toll of 74 as an "unprecedented miracle in the history of the world health community", reported North Korea's state-run media.

She also stressed that her brother was among the tens of millions of people in the country who had come down with a high fever.

Kim Could Not Lie Down For A Moment

Praising her brother, Kim Yo-jong stated that even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war, according to The Guardian.

Kim Yo-jong has blamed South Korea for the coronavirus outbreak in her country. She claimed that Seoul had flown COVID-infected balloons over the border, which infected many in the country.

She also threatened South Korea with deadly retaliation if the country failed to stop activists from sending the balloons.

Overweight and a smoker, Kim Jong-un's health has prompted speculation for years. His public appearances are closely tracked for insights about the autocratic and secretive regime in Pyongyang, especially since his family has a history of heart disease, according to South China Morning Post.

Last month, Kim Jong-un didn't appear in public for more than 17 days. Although, there have been reports that Kim often spends time his summer time at his seaside mansion and yacht.

