Will Smith and Kim Fields sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' was the talk of the town during the 80s and was one among the most-watched television show in America and around the world. Looking back at the fun times during the show, Kim Fields revealed that she once faced a horrifying wardrobe malfunction at the sets as her skirt fell off from her waist to her ankles and she didn't even know about it.

She revealed that the scene with Will Smith was about their honeymoon and she had to change in a jiffy, which aided the wardrobe malfunction as she had to dress up hurriedly and she forgot to button up her skirt in the melee.

Here's How It Actually Happened

"I had to do a quick-change off-camera from a bride's skirt-and-jacket suit into my honeymoon attire. A quick change means, rather than stopping or pausing the camera (to change clothes). So I was going into the little fake bathroom on the set to do the quick change. The skirt had a zipper then a button at the top,'' said Kim Fields to Herald Review.

'My Skirt Was On My Ankles'

Kim Fields revealed that as the cameras were rolling, her skirt abruptly fell off and was on her ankles, she, however, joked that she felt lucky to be short as her blazer covered up her ''treasure''. She said that when Smith and Fields were preparing their dialogues, she had to do a quick-change and the actress continued saying that, "all of a sudden I feel this draft around my legs and I'm like, 'Why is it so cold all of a sudden?' And I looked down and my skirt had fallen completely around my ankles. It was gone.

There was no moment of I feel it slipping and I can catch it. Oh no. It was gone. Around my ankles. And thank God I'm so short that the blazer that I was wearing covered my, uh, my treasure (she laughed it off)".