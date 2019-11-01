Everything a celebrity does is always scrutinised and fans always readily speak about celebrity ventures. Escaping from the media or from the public eye is something that will never come to pass especially when you are known to the world. Now, if these personalities are 'mothers', then every action of theirs is monitored and is spoken about. Recently, the prominent Kourtney Kardashian was trolled because she has allowed her son to grow hair that extends beyond his shoulders. Kourtney Kardashian had posted some adorable pictures of the vacation, in Santa Ynez, she went on with her kids.

The aftermath of posting these happy pictures is that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been shamed for her son's long hair. In the picture, the reality star posted shows Reign posing while he has left his hair down and is also seen smiling. And since then, fans have been trolling and slamming the 40-year-old for her son, Reign's long hair. One of the harsh comments from the fans was, "She really needs to cut his hair." Nonetheless, Kourtney was quick to squash comments like these by writing, "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy." However, this isn't the first time Kourtney has been slammed with such comments.

There have been instances of other celebrity moms being trolled for many other reasons. Kylie Jenner who is fairly new to motherhood was trolled in the first month of giving birth to her daughter Stormi. The youngest billionaire was made fun of for having long manicured nails. One of the comments by her "fan" said, "How does Kylie wipe Stormi's ass with those longass nails, I'm shook."

Other celebrities like Victoria Beckham have been slammed for other reasons. The actress had posted a picture with her son in which he was shirtless. This photograph showed the teenager's inked body and one fan commented, "Did you approve all those tattoos?" There was another comment from a "mother" who wrote, "As a mother, I would have NEVER posted a picture like this."