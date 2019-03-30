Khloe Kardashian has millions of followers who simply adore her for who she is, but the famous TV reality show star has admitted that she is thinking about getting breast implants for one shocking reason.

There is no denying that Khloe Kardashian has an awesome body. She recently attended Diana Ross' 75th birthday party and in her own words, her cleavage was looking "iconic." Khloe later gave a shout out to her breasts on Instagram and told her fans that she is planning to get a boob job.

"You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage. It's iconic. But when I take the bra off. Sorry guys, there's really nothing there after the baby. But we can fake it till we make it, honey," Khloe said on Instagram.

After Khloe Kardashian exhibited her wish to her millions of followers on Instagram, several pointed out that the main reason behind her decision to get breast implants is Tristan Thompson. Khloe and Tristan parted ways in February after it was revealed that the latter had allegedly cheated on the Kardashian with her younger half-half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian's fans think that the TV personality reportedly thinks that she was not sexy enough to keep Tristan Thompson with herself and that is why she is opting to get breast implants.

Meanwhile, Khloe has been extremely vocal when it comes to cosmetic surgery. She revealed in one of her earlier interviews that in her own view, plastic surgery should be treated as more of makeup and nothing else.

"When you dye your hair, you're changing who you are, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it—that should be your own personal decision. I just have a lot of friends that just go to get liposuction when not once have they tried to go to the gym or tried to change their diet, so they're literally eating a box of pizza the day before and then going to get lipo," she revealed to Cosmopolitan.