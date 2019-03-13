Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still upset with Jordyn Woods after the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. It was revealed that the NBA star and Kylie Jenner's best friend got close at a house party.

After the news broke out, Jordyn shared her side of the story, in an emotional interview on Red Table Talk. During the conversation, she said that they did flirt at the party, but it was the father-of-one who kissed her first, not her.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, the reality star is wondering why the 21-year-old model lied about reaching out to Khloe on the show. A source said: "Khloe is still in pain from what Jordyn and Tristan did to her."

"She's really handling the Tristan side very well. She realizes she's so much better off without him and has basically considered herself a single mother for awhile now. However, she's really having trouble with the whole Jordyn side of things," the insider added.

"Khloe still cannot believe Jordyn is telling people she reached out to her. Khloe doesn't understand why Jordyn went on Jada's show. She's finding it very hard to wrap her head around and is telling people she doesn't think she'll ever be able to forgive her for that. It's not the fact that she hooked up with Tristan. Khloe wishes Jordyn just called her and said, 'I made a mistake and I'm sorry,' and she's upset she never got that," the source shared.

In 2018, Khloe and the 27-year-old athlete's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. However, the two reconciled after the incident.

Following the recent event, Khloe split with the Canadian basketball player for good.