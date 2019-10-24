Khloe Kardashian is having none of it when it comes to rumours of her getting back together with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed her single status with a series of cryptic messages on social media.

The reality TV star made it quite clear that she is very much single after a recent KUWTK trailer dropped which showed Khloe getting a pink diamond ring as a gift from ex Tristan. "It looks fully like an engagement ring!" Scott Disick exclaimed as Khloe showed him the ring in the trailer for the upcoming episode.

The Revenge Body star later cleared the air around the ring and her current relationship status with cryptic posts on her social media account as she posted pictures on her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 22.

"Being single doesn't necessarily mean you're available," one slide read. "Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, 'Do Not Disturb, God is working' on your heart." However, the 35-year-old star is content co-parenting with the 28-year-old NBA professional, for she put up another post that read, "The universe gives me everything I want and need. Always has. Always will."

All hardcore Kardashian fans would know that Khloe and Tristan parted ways earlier this year after the basketball player was spotted making out with Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods. But that wasn't the first time Tristan had cheated on Khloe, for back when the star was still pregnant with daughter True, the NBA player had been caught cheating with women at a club.

However, Khloe seems to have moved on from Tristan's infidelity and has since forgiven the athlete in the hopes of making a good co-parenting ecosystem for them both for the sake of their daughter True.

Speaking about her decision to co-parent True with Tristan, the KUWTK star said on a recent episode of Jay Shetty's podcast, "It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, because you hurt me.' But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."