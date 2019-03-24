Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning to forgive Tristan Thompson following his second cheating scandal. It was recently revealed that the Canadian basketball player and Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods got close at a house party.

Sadly, in 2018, Khloe and the 27-year-old athlete's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Khloe does not want to keep any hard feelings towards her baby's father. A source said: "Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she's doing her best to keep a positive attitude. She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her the strength to stay in her happy place. As unforgivable as Tristan's behavior is, she's bound and determined to forgive him."

"Khloe knows the worst thing she can do is drag around resentment and anger, she doesn't want that kind of baggage," the insider added. "She has a huge capacity for forgiveness so it'll happen I'm sure, but she's not there yet. She's still going through her grief. For the most part, she's in the stage of acceptance, but her feelings on all of this still shift pretty wildly from day to day, she keeps shifting through all the stages."

The source added that Khloe is "fully clear that things with her and Tristan, at least romantically, have to be over. They are talking, but [Khloe] is keeping a huge wall up, she's keeping [Tristan] at a distance."

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a lengthy message about letting go on Instagram. She wrote: "You can't force someone to be loyal, kind, understanding. You can't force someone to be the person you need them to be."